Frederick "Rick" Hudson II
Neptune - Frederick "Rick" W. Hudson II, 62, of Neptune, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020. He was born in Fort Huachuca, AZ on July 22, 1957 to the late Frederick and Joyce Hudson. Frederick worked for United Natural Foods, Inc. Rick enjoyed his family and friends but his true passion was fishing. He is survived by his sister Susan Doremus-Levey, nephews Trevor Doremus and Colin Smith and his sweetheart of 28 years Lori Spencer and Philip, Christy and Jeannie. Family and friends are invited to the viewing from 2 to 5 PM on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the Ely Funeral Home, Neptune. Condolences may also be offered online at www.elyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020