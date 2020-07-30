Frederick J.

1/1
Domanich, Jr. - Fred Domanich, 68 of Brick passed away peacefully at home Sunday July 26, 2020. He was a resident of Hillsborough before moving to his adopted hometown of Brick many decades ago.

Fred worked as an engineer for the Department of Defense in Fort Monmouth, for forty years before his retirement. He was a graduate of the Newark College of Engineering and a proud member of Iota Kappa Phi, where he met his wife PJ, the love of his life, and formed bonds that would tie him to his fraternity brothers for life.

He is survived by his wife Patricia (PJ) Domanich, his children and bonus children, Matthew Domanich, Tara Domanich and her wife Kim Colatrella, Denise James and her husband Craig, and Chris and Jenn Colatrella; his brother David Domanich and his sister MaryLynn Avery; five grandchildren- Brett, Josh, Nicholas, Robert, and Lilly; and his extended family and friends. His greatest love was spending time with his family and friends and dreaming about Hawaii. Fred was known for his sense of humor and his gentle spirit- to know Fred was to love Fred.

A memorial gathering will be held Sunday August 2, 2020 from 4:00pm- 7:00 pm at Colonial Funeral Home, 2170 Hwy. 88, Brick. Cremation will be private. If you would like to help others in their fight against cancer please consider prayers or donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Memorial Gathering
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Colonial Funeral Homes- Owner John A. Cutaio NJ Lic. No. 2763 - Brick
Colonial Funeral Homes- Owner John A. Cutaio NJ Lic. No. 2763 - Brick
2170 Highway 88
Brick, NJ 08724
(732) 899-9090
