Frederick J Albietz
Brick - Frederick J Albietz, 77 of Brick passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Riverview Medical Center, Red Bank. Frederick was born and raised in Jersey City and was a graduate of Lincoln High School. After high school, Frederick entered the Navy Reserves. Frederick and his wife Barbara had lived in Bayonne for a few years before moving to Wall. They had lived in Wall for over 40 years before moving to Brick in 2016. Frederick was a longtime member of Wall Township First Aid as a volunteer. There he held several officers' positions throughout the years. He was employed by Exxon for 35 years where he was a boiler technician. Frederick was also a fire chief at the Exxon refinery in Bayonne. He was a big Dallas Cowboys fan. Frederick loved spending time with his family especially with his granddaughters.
Frederick was predeceased by his parents Frederick J. Albietz and Jean (nee Zyskowski) Albietz and a brother Paul Albietz. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years Barbara (nee Ornstein) Albietz of Brick; his beloved children Richard Albietz and his wife Donna of Maryland, Dennis Albietz of Brick, NJ and Mary Frye and her husband Steven of Wall. Frederick was the cherished grandfather to Arianna and Danielle. He is also survived by his brother Peter Albietz and his wife Joan of Toms River, NJ and a sister-in-law Elaine Albietz of Lakewood, NJ. Frederick will be missed by many nieces, nephews and friends.
Arrangements are under the care of Orender Family Home for Funerals, Manasquan. Interment will be at St. Anne's Cemetery, Wall on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center 1275 York Avenue New York, NY 10065. To send condolences to the family please visit www orenderfamilyhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020