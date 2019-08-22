|
|
Frederick J Underwood
Lakewood - Frederick J. (Fred) Underwood, age 79 of Lakewood, passed away on August 21, 2019 at Ocean Medical Center, Brick. Born in Orange, in 1940, Fred was raised in West Orange, before his family moved to Eagle Point in Brick in the 1950's. Fred raised his family in Sandy Point. Fred recently relocated to Lakewood. Fred was a kind and giving person, always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need, especially children. He volunteered for decades for Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Ocean County and was on their Board of Directors from 2005 to 2008. He was a Eucharistic Minister for St Peter and Visitation Churches, where he delivered Holy Communion to the sick. He was also a Lecter. Fred was an Eagle Scout and remained active for years as a Merit Badge Counselor for Boy Scouts of America. Fred loved sailing and was an avid Sanderling Sailor. Fred was active with his Children and Grandchildren at the Metedeconk River Yacht Club, where he passed on the love of sailing to his family and others and was granted a "Life Membership". Fred was a Past Commodore. He served on and chaired several Committees to install the Club's original swimming pool in the 1970's, its bulkheads, docks, and several additions. He built land access to the Club's floating docks, for launching sailing dinghies. He helped the club procure its original liquor license, and establish its original Bar, also in the 1970's. He was Chairman of its Board of Trustees in 2013, after Hurricane Sandy and helped to oversee the Club's rebuilding. Fred was a Councilman in Brick Township, where he had the Sanderling sailboat placed on the Township seal, and had a street named "Sanderling Lane" along the Bayfront by Brick Beach. Fred was an educator for 27 years with Brick Township Schools and retired as a Vice Principal. Surviving are his wife Maryellen Underwood of 48 years, sons, Fred Underwood, Christian Underwood and his wife Charlene, and Brandon Underwood, sister-in-law, Joan Underwood, three grandchildren, Alexis, Emily, and Shannon, and several Nieces, Nephews, and Cousins. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at Church of the Visitation, Brick on Saturday, August 24, 2019, 11:00 am. Private Interment of Cremated remains will follow.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 22, 2019