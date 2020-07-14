Frederick Johnson Tanis Sr.
Lincroft - Frederick Johnson Tanis Sr., 84 of Lincroft, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020, at home peacefully with his family by his side. He was born 1935 in Phillipsburg, NJ, to the Reverend John and Bertha Tanis. Fred was predeceased by his parents, two sisters and two brothers.
He moved from Phillipsburg to Moosic, PA and then to Ocean Grove at a young age. He graduated from Neptune High School after which he attended Monmouth Junior College, where he met the love of his life Elizabeth Ann Stewart of Lincroft. After Monmouth Junior college, he continued his education at Trenton State College, where he graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Education. Fred taught Industrial Arts in Long Branch High school for 4 years while also running a sign shop. He owned and operated Photo Art Stencil and Sign Company for over 50 years in Oakhurst and then Lake Como, NJ. He retired from the business he loved a few years ago.
He was an active member of the Shrewsbury Power Squadron, a unit of the United States Power Squadron, for the past 57 years where he held the rank of Lieutenant Commander and Senior Navigator. He loved boating, fishing, snowmobiling and the outdoors in general.
He was an active member of the Red Bank United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years Elizabeth; his two sons Frederick Jr and Stephen; four grandchildren, Elizabeth, Frederick III, Mary, and Katie; two great grandchildren, Noah and Gwendolyn and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Thursday, July 16 from 4 to 7 at Thompson Memorial Home, 310 Broad St, Red Bank. In keeping with the current state mandates regarding COVID-19, face coverings must be worn by all visitors and will not be provided by the funeral home. Guests will be directed to briefly greet the family and exit the building immediately thereafter. The funeral service and burial will be private. A celebration of Fred's life will be held at a later date. Donations can be made to the American Cancer Society
in his name.