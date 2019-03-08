|
Frederick M. Arbassio
Oakhurst - Frederick M. Arbassio, 85, of Oakhurst, Ocean Township, died Thursday, February 28, 2019.
Surviving are his loving fiancé, Gloria Buckner; his children, Michael, Donna, Sheila, Eddie, Steven, Kathleen and Virginia; sister, Angie; 24 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit from 2-5 pm Sunday at the Fiore Funeral Home, 236 Monmouth Road, Oakhurst, Ocean Township. For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 8, 2019