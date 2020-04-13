|
|
Frederick Peter Shatkus
Frederick Peter Shatkus, 82, of Freehold passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, April 11, 2020 due to complications of Parkinson's Disease. He was born in Freehold and was a lifelong resident of the area.
Pete managed Shop-Rite Liquor Warehouse, Freehold Township, for many years. After his retirement, he was employed as a groundskeeper for the Monmouth County Park System at Hominy Hill Golf Course.
Throughout his life, Pete enjoyed woodworking, working on cars, gardening, building and maintaining his model trains, and spending many hours watching soccer games.
He was predeceased by his parents, Peter and Marjorie Shatkus, and two sons, Peter and James Shatkus.
Pete is survived by his wife of 50 years, Christine Walkowski Shatkus; three sons, Craig Shatkus and wife Kate, Kenneth Shatkus, and Jerry Shatkus; a sister, Ellen K. Pretty; five grandchildren: Nathan, Ellie, Matthew, Mark, and Daniel; several great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to would be appreciated.
Higgins Memorial Home, Freehold is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020