Frederick R. Grimm Sr.
Brick - Frederick R. Grimm, Sr. (1925-2019). Beloved Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather, and Uncle. He peacefully passed away surrounded by his family on March 12, 2019 at the wonderful age of 93. He is predeceased by his loving wife Dolores J. Grimm at age 90 after 69 years of marriage, and predeceased by his son Richard J. Grimm. He is also predeceased by his brothers and sisters. He is survived by his son Frederick Grimm, Jr., Daughter Robin Roman (Grimm), son John Grimm, daughter-in-law Debra Grimm, and sister-in-law Linda Grimm. He is also survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Born in Elizabeth, N.J. he attended Thomas Jefferson High School. He was a World War II veteran serving in the U.S Navy and the U.S. Coast Guard. After his discharge from military service he and Dolores were married, eventually having and raising four children. In 1950 he joined the Elizabeth Police Dept. and spent many years in the Traffic Division as a motorcycle patrolman. He was also a member of the Elizabeth Police Pistol Team, at one point obtaining the goal of NJ State Pistol Champion. As he rose through the ranks he obtained the position of Sergeant in charge of the Police Community Relations Division and upon earning the rank of Captain, he developed and was in charge of the Team Police Division, and instituted many advanced concepts in community policing. His other duties included Captain in charge of the Detective Division and he was a Captain in the Patrol Division upon his retirement after more than 29 years of service. He was a life time member of the Police Benevolent Association. (PBA)
He spent many years performing in a local band and loved performing in civic organization plays. He joined many organizations, among them, The Most Ancient and Honorable Society of Free and Accepted Masons, becoming a 32 degree Master Mason. He was also a member of the Brick Elks for well over 30 years.
After many years of residing in Elizabeth, he and his wife Dolores moved to the Jersey Shore and spent summers with family doing boating, fishing and other water activities. They also spent their winter months in Florida enjoying sunny days and socializing with friends. He loved spending hours on the golf course and a good game of horseshoes. He enjoyed a great long life and will be very sadly missed.
His final resting place will be with his loving wife Dolores at Ocean Memorial Park, in a private mausoleum interment arranged by the Silverton Memorial Funeral Home of Toms River, NJ. www.silvertonmemorial.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 17, 2019