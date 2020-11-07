1/1
Frederick R. (Bob) Kmiechick
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frederick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frederick R. (Bob) Kmiechick

Whiting - Frederick R. (Bob) Kmiechick, 86, of Whiting passed away Monday, October 26, 2020 from natural causes after surviving COVID-19 in July. Bob owned and operated Kmiechick Plumbing & Heating, Brick for many years and worked for L&H Plumbing & Heating, Waretown before retiring. Born in Point Pleasant, he was raised in Brick and resided in Forked River before moving to Whiting 20 years ago. Bob proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1952-1956. Bob was a member of Whiting United Methodist Church. Bob was predeceased by his wife Elsie and his son Robert Barry. Bob is survived by 2 daughters Valerie Kmiechick of Forked River, Brenda Lynn and her husband, Christopher of Leesburg, FL, his daughter-in-law Carol Kmiechick of Waretown, 5 grandchildren April Kmiechick, Daniel Kmiechick and wife, Leyna, Krystal Kmiechick, Brian Sammond and wife, Jaclyn, Jason Sammond and wife, Heather and great-grandchildren Ashley, Megan, Madison, Keira, Faith and Zaida and many nieces and nephews. Memorial service 3pm November 14, 2020 at Whiting United Methodist Church, 55 Lacey Rd., Whiting. In Lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to Deborah Heart & Lung Association, P.O. Box 820, Browns Mills, NJ 08015. Arrangements by DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, Lakehurst.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Whiting United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home
119 Union Avenue
Lakehurst, NJ 08733
732-657-7868
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved