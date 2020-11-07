Frederick R. (Bob) Kmiechick
Whiting - Frederick R. (Bob) Kmiechick, 86, of Whiting passed away Monday, October 26, 2020 from natural causes after surviving COVID-19 in July. Bob owned and operated Kmiechick Plumbing & Heating, Brick for many years and worked for L&H Plumbing & Heating, Waretown before retiring. Born in Point Pleasant, he was raised in Brick and resided in Forked River before moving to Whiting 20 years ago. Bob proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1952-1956. Bob was a member of Whiting United Methodist Church. Bob was predeceased by his wife Elsie and his son Robert Barry. Bob is survived by 2 daughters Valerie Kmiechick of Forked River, Brenda Lynn and her husband, Christopher of Leesburg, FL, his daughter-in-law Carol Kmiechick of Waretown, 5 grandchildren April Kmiechick, Daniel Kmiechick and wife, Leyna, Krystal Kmiechick, Brian Sammond and wife, Jaclyn, Jason Sammond and wife, Heather and great-grandchildren Ashley, Megan, Madison, Keira, Faith and Zaida and many nieces and nephews. Memorial service 3pm November 14, 2020 at Whiting United Methodist Church, 55 Lacey Rd., Whiting. In Lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to Deborah Heart & Lung Association
, P.O. Box 820, Browns Mills, NJ 08015. Arrangements by DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, Lakehurst.