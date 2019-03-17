|
Frederick R. Welch
Neptune - Frederick Richard Welch, 69, of Neptune passed away at his home on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
Frederick was a veteran of the US Navy where he served during the Vietnam War. Frederick retired from Jersey Shore Medical University Medical Center as a Medical Transporter. He enjoyed fishing, playing the lottery, and spending time with his nieces and nephews.
Frederick was predeceased by his parents, Robert and Jennie Welch and his sister Gloria Jean Welch. He is survived by his siblings Robert Welch, Christine Schena and her husband Phil and Mary Callaghan and her husband Michael. He will be dearly missed by his nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 19, from 7pm-9pm at Ely Funeral Home, Neptune. A funeral liturgy will be offered 10:00am on Wednesday, March 20, at Holy Innocents Church, Neptune. Burial will follow at Glenwood Cemetery, West Long Branch.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 17, 2019