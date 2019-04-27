|
Frederick Roskey
Forked River - Frederick J. Roskey, age 83 of Forked River passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019 at his home. He was born in Barnegat and was formerly of Toms River before moving to Forked River in 1985. Frederick worked as a security office for Harrah's Casino in Atlantic City for over 20 years. He was an Air Force Veteran and a parishioner of St. Pius the Tenth Roman Catholic Church. Frederick was also a member of the Elk's Lodge in Brick, NJ.
Frederick was predeceased by his brother Joseph and his sister Anna. He is survived by his wife of 62 years Hildegard (Pat) their daughter Brinda and her husband Reid Nylander. He is also survived by many loving family and friends.
A viewing will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019 from 2-4pm and 7-9pm at Riggs Funeral Home 130 North Route 9, Forked River, Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 in Frederick's Memory.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 27, 2019