Colonial Funeral Homes - Brick
2170 Highway 88
Brick, NJ 08724
(732) 899-9090
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Colonial Funeral Homes - Brick
2170 Highway 88
Brick, NJ 08724
View Map

Frederick Steinberger

Frederick Steinberger Obituary
Frederick Steinberger

Brick - Fred Steinberger of Brick passed away on Monday Feb. 10th, 2020. He was a fantastic son and partner, a great brother & the best uncle. He was a member of the & Elks for many years. He served in the U.S. Army Reserves and worked for Verizon for 35 years. A Memorial Gathering will be offered on Saturday 2/15/2020 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm at Colonial Funeral Home 2170 Hwy. 88 Brick. In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Jude's Hospital.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 13, 2020
