|
|
Frederick Steinberger
Brick - Fred Steinberger of Brick passed away on Monday Feb. 10th, 2020. He was a fantastic son and partner, a great brother & the best uncle. He was a member of the & Elks for many years. He served in the U.S. Army Reserves and worked for Verizon for 35 years. A Memorial Gathering will be offered on Saturday 2/15/2020 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm at Colonial Funeral Home 2170 Hwy. 88 Brick. In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Jude's Hospital.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 13, 2020