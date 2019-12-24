Services
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
(732) 671-1326
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
9:00 AM
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
View Map
Liturgy
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Agnes' RC Church
103 Center Av
Atlantic Highlands, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frederick Harding
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frederick T. Harding

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frederick T. Harding Obituary
Frederick T. Harding

Leonardo - Frederick T. Harding, 94, of Leonardo, NJ, passed away peacefully at home on December 23, 2019. He was born in Newark, NJ and lived in Leonardo for over 64 years. Fred served his country as a Merchant Marine during WWII. He worked as a Welder for his own company, Snable Welding Company. He had a passion for fishing and loved being on or near the water. He mostly enjoyed spending time with his family.

Surviving are his three daughters and sons-in-law, Susan and Con O' Connor; Bonnie and Richard Elmer, Maryann and Kevin Singler; sister-in-law, Arline Emslie; 5 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Fred was preceded in death by spouse, Ethel Harding.

Visitation will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019, from 4-8 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, December 28, 2019 for 9:00 am at the funeral home. A Funeral Liturgy will be offered at 10:00 am at St. Agnes' RC Church, 103 Center Av., Atlantic Highlands. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Middletown.

For more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit www.pflegerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frederick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -