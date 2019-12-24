|
Frederick T. Harding
Leonardo - Frederick T. Harding, 94, of Leonardo, NJ, passed away peacefully at home on December 23, 2019. He was born in Newark, NJ and lived in Leonardo for over 64 years. Fred served his country as a Merchant Marine during WWII. He worked as a Welder for his own company, Snable Welding Company. He had a passion for fishing and loved being on or near the water. He mostly enjoyed spending time with his family.
Surviving are his three daughters and sons-in-law, Susan and Con O' Connor; Bonnie and Richard Elmer, Maryann and Kevin Singler; sister-in-law, Arline Emslie; 5 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Fred was preceded in death by spouse, Ethel Harding.
Visitation will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019, from 4-8 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, December 28, 2019 for 9:00 am at the funeral home. A Funeral Liturgy will be offered at 10:00 am at St. Agnes' RC Church, 103 Center Av., Atlantic Highlands. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Middletown.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019