|
|
Frederick Wheeler
Freehold - Frederick "Bud" Wheeler, 90, of Freehold, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at CentraState Hospital in Freehold, NJ, due to COVID-19.
Bud was born in Freehold on December 25, 1929 to Frederick and Helen Sophie (Haberlandt) Wheeler. He married the love of his life, Betsy Ann VanderVeer on May 18, 1952 in Freehold where they lived for 12 years before moving to Colts Neck in 1964. Bud was one of a small group who had been a member of all three Reformed Churches: Marlboro/Old Brick, Freehold, and Colts Neck Reformed Church where he had been a deacon for several years.
Bud was predeceased by his wife, Betsy of 65 years; his daughter, Susan Hall; his sister Marge Knego; his brother Robert and sister-in-law, June Wheeler; and his sister-in-law and brother-in-law Mary Fran and Earl Dix. Bud is survived by his son Stephen and daughter-in-law Denyse of Milford, NJ; his daughter Carol and son-in-law Bill of Litchfield, CT and his three shining stars: grandson, Michael, and granddaughters Emily and Molly Andrulis, all currently living in Boston, MA.
Bud graduated from Freehold Boro High School in 1947 and immediately started his career with New Jersey Bell, retiring in 1989. He continued to work as a technical training consultant through 2005. One of his favorite mottos was "once a telephone man, always a telephone man."
He was a member of the New Jersey Army National Guard from 1948-1962, attaining the rank of First Sergeant in a Medium Tank Company, based in Freehold, NJ.
Throughout Bud's life he was actively involved in many organizations, including as a leader of Troop #90 Boy Scouts and Explorer Post and the Joshua Huddy Fifes and Drums Corps. He was involved in many re-enactments during the American bicentennial. Bud joined the Colts Neck Fire Co. No 1 in 1989 as a Fire Policeman. He would participate in the annual Memorial Day parade and always shot the musket in honor of our fallen heroes. Bud was an accomplished target and trap shooter and a member of the Freehold Township Rifle Club and the Monmouth County Rifle and Pistol Club.
In later years, his favorite title was Pop-Pop to his three grandchildren.
Due to the limitations of the COVID-19 pandemic, a private funeral will be held on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Atlantic Cemetery, behind the Colts Neck Reformed Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Colts Neck Reformed Church Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 57, Colts Neck or the Colts Neck Fire Company, #1, P. O Box 201, Colts Neck, NJ 07722.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020