Frederick Yorke III
Tom's River - Frederick Yorke III, 77, died on Friday, February 14, 2020 surrounded by his son and wife.
Born on April 8, 1942 in Rahway, NJ, Fred served as a Sergeant in the Air Force and was a graduate of Rutgers-Newark University. His illustrious 40-year career in the trust industry included working as an executive with Fiduciary Trust Company, Smith Barney and CitiGroup. After growing up and starting his family in Union County, he fulfilled his dream by moving to Point Pleasant Beach where he enjoyed living the rest of his life at the Jersey Shore. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church community, Tom's River. Fred was an avid sports fan, especially the New York Mets and New York Jets.
He had an affinity for many things including country music, history, coin collecting, boating, fishing, hunting, crabbing, puzzles and Jeopardy. He particularly enjoyed watching his grandsons play sports and was often seen in the bleachers around the Jersey Shore cheering them on.
Fred was known for his reserved but perceptive nature and his witty quips but most important, for his friendship, kindness and thoughtfulness as a dedicated father, husband, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.
He is survived by his son, David; his three children, Michael, David and Braden. His brother Thomas and wife Nancy; two sisters Jeanne Yorke and husband Robert; and Chrissie Morris. Nieces and nephew and their spouses, Melissa and George Serrano, Thomas and Deanna Yorke, Amanda and Pieter Conradie and Sarah and Richard Bear. His great nieces and nephews Alison, Josie, Emily, Sophie and Brody. His wife, Janet Murray Yorke and her children Jennifer and Dan Moskowitz, William and Sandra Murray, Ellen and Ted Liu, Maureen and Dan Zumbiel, Joseph and Katie Murray, Susan and Brian Dwinal, Katie and Jarrod Quigley, Tricia and Phil Amodeo and Janet's 19 grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his wife, Eileen Tighe Yorke, in 2002; and parents; Frederick and Dorothy Yorke.
Friends and family are invited to a viewing to be held from 6:00 -9:00 pm on Monday, February 17 at Anderson and Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main St. Toms River; and Services at 11:00 am, Tuesday, February 18, at the First United Methodist Church, Toms River. Pastor Ed Davis will officiate. Burial will follow at St. Gertrude's Cemetery in Colonial, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Fred can be made to the following charities: Epilepsy Foundation (epilepsy.com), Debra of America (debra.org/donate) or Multiple Sclerosis Foundation (msfocus.org).
Family and friends may visit www.andersonandcampbell.com to leave condolences to his family.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020