Frieda Centrone
Red Bank - Frieda Centrone, 89, of Red Bank, NJ, died on March 6, 2019 in Holmdel, NJ. She was born in Hoboken, NJ to the late Anthony and Lucy Costanzo. Frieda worked as a Banker for First Jersey National Bank after starting her family with her beloved husband, Michael. She loved to travel and go to the casinos. She enjoyed being by the water and crabbing after her retirement. She also enjoyed her game shows. Frieda was a member of the Altar Rosary Society at her parish.
Surviving are her children and their spouses, Anthony (Martha) Centrone, Michele (Edward) Ciccarelli, and Michael (Leann) Centrone; her grandchildren, Anthony, Douglas, and Matthew Centrone, Steven Ciccarelli, and Kaitlyn Lawless and Morgan Centrone; and her great-grandchild, Isaac.
Frieda was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Centrone in 2009.
Visitation will be held at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home at 115 Tindall Road, Middletown on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 2-4 & 7-9 pm. Funeral services are scheduled for Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 8:30 am at the funeral home. A Funeral Liturgy will be offered Tuesday, March 12 at 9:30 am at St. Catherine's RC Church, 110 Bray Ave., N. Middletown. Burial services will be at Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery, Wrightstown, on Wednesday, March 13 at 9:30 am at the Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Frieda's name to the . For more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit www.pflegerfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 10, 2019