Colts Neck - G. Donald Johnson a resident of Colts Neck for forty-five years passed away peacefully on Sunday at his home after a long illness.



Don was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY. He graduated from the Aviation High School, New York. He served Honorably in the U.S. Air Force. Following his service, he went to work as a pilot for Eastern Airlines and eventually rose to Captain, where he flew for 34 years. He rose to the very top of the seniority list for the airlines, which he was very proud of.



He was a character, that loved jokes, playing pranks on people and making people laugh. Don was quick witted and enjoyed talking to anyone that he could, his easy-going personality would put all at ease that knew him. He was an animal lover, he owned classic cars, liked airplanes, and enjoyed his businesses over the years. He also owned a private plane for a few years.



Growing up in the depression era, Don learned the value of money and enjoyed the comforts that he was able to earn and provide to his family. Family traditions were a wonderful part of his life, including all holidays together. He always would include his nieces and nephews in his family get togethers. Don and his wife Brenda purchased a home in Lake Placid, NY where the family would gather at least four times every year.



Surviving Don is his wife of 56 years Brenda Bolen Johnson; their children Don Johnson, Jr. and his wife Sharon, Colts Neck and Tracy Grieco and her husband Gene, Colts Neck; five grandchildren, Amanda, Gabrielle, Alexandra, Brianna and Ryan.



Visitation Thursday, June 13th 5 to 8 pm at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel. Funeral services Friday 10:30 am the funeral home followed by entombment services at Holmdel Mausoleum.