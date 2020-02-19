Services
DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home
119 Union Avenue
Lakehurst, NJ 08733
732-657-7868
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home
119 Union Avenue
Lakehurst, NJ 08733
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gabor Kemerle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gabor Kemerle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gabor Kemerle Obituary
Gabor Kemerle

Jackson - Gabor Kemerle, 79, of Jackson passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at home. Gabor worked for B & K Drywall, Ocean Twp. Born in Budapest, Hungary, he came to the United States in 1957 to Ellis Island. He resided in Massachusetts and Manasquan, NJ before moving to Jackson in 1971. Gabor enjoyed gardening. He is survived by his wife Anna, of 35 years, his son Steven and his fiancée Dawn of Freehold, 4 daughters Chris Tina Downey and her husband, Joseph of Jackson, Kathleen Cynthia Marchitello of Jackson, Kathleen Ann Mairowicz of Barnegat, Susan Kemerle-Gurio and her husband, Christopher of Beachwood, his brother Zoltan of Ocean Twp., 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Memorial gathering 5-7pm Monday, February 24th at DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, 119 Union Ave., Lakehurst.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gabor's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -