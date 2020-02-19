|
|
Gabor Kemerle
Jackson - Gabor Kemerle, 79, of Jackson passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at home. Gabor worked for B & K Drywall, Ocean Twp. Born in Budapest, Hungary, he came to the United States in 1957 to Ellis Island. He resided in Massachusetts and Manasquan, NJ before moving to Jackson in 1971. Gabor enjoyed gardening. He is survived by his wife Anna, of 35 years, his son Steven and his fiancée Dawn of Freehold, 4 daughters Chris Tina Downey and her husband, Joseph of Jackson, Kathleen Cynthia Marchitello of Jackson, Kathleen Ann Mairowicz of Barnegat, Susan Kemerle-Gurio and her husband, Christopher of Beachwood, his brother Zoltan of Ocean Twp., 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Memorial gathering 5-7pm Monday, February 24th at DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, 119 Union Ave., Lakehurst.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020