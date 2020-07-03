Gabriel A. Haoui
Brick Township - Gabriel A. Haoui, 61, of Brick Township, passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.
He was born in Beirut, Lebanon and came to this country in 1977 living in Belmar, Spring Lake Heights, Wall and Tampa, Florida before moving to Brick in 2015.
He was a lead serviceman in the heating and air conditioning business for 25 years and a member of St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Ocean Township. He worked for Sheetmetal Workers Union Local #15 in Tampa, Florida. He was a graduate of Asbury Park High School in 1978.
Surviving are his wife, Victoria Alexandros; son from previous marriage, Michael Haoui and 3 sisters and a brother in Lebanon.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit from 10:30 am until his funeral service at 11 am on Monday at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, Ocean Township. As per the imposed NJ State regulations face protection is required as well as social distancing. Thank you for your understanding and your cooperation. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 1033 West Park Avenue, Ocean Township, NJ 07712. To leave condolences to the family, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com
.