Gabrielle M. Block
Tinton Falls - Gabrielle M. Block, age 23 of Tinton Falls, passed away peacefully on November 12, 2019. Born in Long Branch, Gabby was an avid dancer and had a deep appreciation for music. She had a smile and laugh that would light up every room she was in.
She is survived by her mother and stepfather, Lisa and Alfred Blaikie; her son, Tyler Ruthenbeck his father, and fiancé David Ruthenbeck; her father, Gabriel Block; her sister, Alexandra Block; her brothers, PJ Block, Christian Blaikie, Alfred Blair Blaikie IV and Avery Bryce Blaikie; her maternal grandmother and godmother, Patricia Pera and maternal grandfather Dr. Allen Itkin and her paternal grandmother, Beatriz Block and family.
Visitation will be held on Monday, November 18 from 5 - 8 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch. Family and friends are asked to go directly to Holy Cross Church, 30 Ward Avenue in Rumson on Tuesday for a 10 am Mass. Memorial donations may be made to the Tigger House Foundation, P.O. Box 276, Red Bank, NJ 07701. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damiano funeralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Nov. 16, 2019