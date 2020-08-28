1/1
Gae Marie Maurer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gae's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gae Marie Maurer

Jackson Twp. - Gae Marie Maurer, 70, of Jackson Twp., NJ, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Riverview Medical Center, Red Bank, NJ. She was born in Iselin, NJ, and resided in Edison, NJ, prior to settling in Jackson Twp., about 8 years ago.

Gae was a 1967 graduate of Woodbridge High School. She then went on to receive her Associates Applied Science Degree in 1969 from the Fashion Institute of Technology, New York, NY.

Gae was employed as the Director of Sales and Marketing for Nina McLemore, New York, NY, retiring in 2019. Prior to that, she was the Vice President of Fashion/Marketing with the Henry Doneger Group, New York City, for many years.

Gae was a communicant of the Co-Cathedral of St. Robert Bellarmine, Freehold Twp., NJ.

She was a member of the Cultural Committee for Brandeis at the Four Seasons, Metedeconk Lakes community.

Gae was predeceased by her parents, Vincent and Anna. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, John Maurer; and by her brother-in-law, Paul Mault

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her Memorial Gathering from 2-5 and 7-9 PM on Monday, August 31, 2020, at the GEORGE S. HASSLER FUNERAL HOME, 980 Bennetts Mills Rd., Jackson Twp., NJ. Her Funeral Liturgy will be offered at 10 AM on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at the Co-Cathedral of St Robert Bellarmine, 61 Georgia Rd., Freehold, NJ 07728. Please gather at 9:45 AM at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Gae's memory to the American Cancer Society, 2310 Rt 34, Suite 1D, Manasquan, NJ 08736 or www.cancer.org and would be greatly appreciated. CDC attendance guidelines will be followed, and face masks are required for all services. For directions, further information and to leave condolence messages to the family, please visit www.hasslerfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Memorial Gathering
02:00 - 05:00 PM
George S. Hassler Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
31
Memorial Gathering
07:00 - 09:00 PM
George S. Hassler Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
1
Liturgy
10:00 AM
Co-Cathedral of St Robert Bellarmine
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
George S. Hassler Funeral Home
980 Bennetts Mills Rd.
Jackson Township, NJ 08527
(732) 364-6808
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by George S. Hassler Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved