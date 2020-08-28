Gae Marie Maurer
Jackson Twp. - Gae Marie Maurer, 70, of Jackson Twp., NJ, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Riverview Medical Center, Red Bank, NJ. She was born in Iselin, NJ, and resided in Edison, NJ, prior to settling in Jackson Twp., about 8 years ago.
Gae was a 1967 graduate of Woodbridge High School. She then went on to receive her Associates Applied Science Degree in 1969 from the Fashion Institute of Technology, New York, NY.
Gae was employed as the Director of Sales and Marketing for Nina McLemore, New York, NY, retiring in 2019. Prior to that, she was the Vice President of Fashion/Marketing with the Henry Doneger Group, New York City, for many years.
Gae was a communicant of the Co-Cathedral of St. Robert Bellarmine, Freehold Twp., NJ.
She was a member of the Cultural Committee for Brandeis at the Four Seasons, Metedeconk Lakes community.
Gae was predeceased by her parents, Vincent and Anna. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, John Maurer; and by her brother-in-law, Paul Mault
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her Memorial Gathering from 2-5 and 7-9 PM on Monday, August 31, 2020, at the GEORGE S. HASSLER FUNERAL HOME, 980 Bennetts Mills Rd., Jackson Twp., NJ. Her Funeral Liturgy will be offered at 10 AM on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at the Co-Cathedral of St Robert Bellarmine, 61 Georgia Rd., Freehold, NJ 07728. Please gather at 9:45 AM at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Gae's memory to the American Cancer Society
, 2310 Rt 34, Suite 1D, Manasquan, NJ 08736 or www.cancer.org
and would be greatly appreciated. CDC attendance guidelines will be followed, and face masks are required for all services. For directions, further information and to leave condolence messages to the family, please visit www.hasslerfuneralhome.com
.