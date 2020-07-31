Gaetana Marie (Porto) Rizzuti



Middletown - Gaetana Marie (Porto) Rizzuti, known to most as "Gae", passed away on Thursday, July 30th at her home in Middletown, NJ surrounded by her three children. Gaetana was born in Brooklyn, NY on August 1, 1931 to Josephine (Pumpio) and Pasquale Porto. She married the love of her life, Mario Alfred Rizzuti, on May 31, 1958 and lived in NY until 1977 when they moved their family to Raleigh NC. Gae and Mario entered retirement in 1990 and moved to Wilmington NC where they enjoyed golfing and traveled extensively. Over the past 19 years, Gae was a resident of NJ.



She was preceded by her husband, parents, and brother Vincent. A devoted mother who believed "family was everything", she is survived by her daughter Marion Rizzuti, son and daughter-in law, Philip and Elena Rizzuti, and daughter and significant other Ellen Castellane and Bernard Uhlfelder. She is also survived and adored her grandchildren Nicole and her husband Cody Bello, Brielle and her fiancé Jon Corbacio, Mario and his girlfriend Alex Monda, and her great grandchild Leo Bello. Gae is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law Michael and Clara Porto. She was wonderfully cared for by Emilia (Anna) Mapelli for 11 years.



Described by her granddaughter as "spunky", Gae loved life, treasured her life-long friends and was a devoted Catholic. She was an avid reader and especially enjoyed her trips to Atlantic City with her friends and family!



Visitation will be on Monday, August 3rd from 2-4pm and 7-9pm at Thompson Memorial Home, 310 Broad St. Red Bank, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 4th at 10:30am at St. James RC Church, 94 Broad St., Red Bank, NJ.









