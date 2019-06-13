|
|
Gaetano C. Innamorato
Toms River - Gaetano C. Innamorato, " Thomas", of Toms River, NJ, passed away peacefully at his home on June 10, 2019, with his family by his side. Tom married his lifelong love, Maria D. Bisogna. Tom was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Everyone who knew Tom, knew the most considerate, kind, and respectful man. His family and friends admired his strength and compassion for others. We knew he was a gentle soul who was always there when he was needed, showering us with his love.
Tom proudly served his country during World War II in the United States Army.
Thomas was predeceased by his beloved wife Maria and his cherished son Thomas. Tom leaves behind his daughter Janice and her husband Richard, and his daughter-in-law Karen. Tom's torch of respect carries on in his grandchildren: Rick and his wife Chantelle, Richelle and Joanna, Joseph, Melissa and her husband Chris, and Jessica. He also leaves his cherished great-grandchildren: Max, Mia, Leonardo Gaetano and Theodora Maria.
Visitation will be Friday, June 14th, 2019, from Noon till 1 PM, at the Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main Street, Toms River, NJ 08753. The Funeral Service will be 1:15 PM at Risen Christ Chapel in St. Joseph Cemetery, Cedar Grove Road, Toms River, NJ. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Thomas' name, may be made to St. Joseph's Church, 685 Hooper Ave., Toms River, NJ would be appreciated.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 13, 2019