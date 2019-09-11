|
Gaetano Di Gennaro
Deptford - Gaetano Di Gennaro 98, of Deptford, NJ formerly of Middletown, NJ was born August 18, 1921, in Hoboken, NJ. He served as a US Merchant Marine during WWII, attended Georgetown University and was self-employed with the Mary Carter Paint Store and also worked for Texaco Oil Company and then the Sunoco Sun Oil Company from which he retired.
He was a devoted husband for 63 years to the late Della Di Gennaro, he is also predeceased by his brother Salvatore and sisters Carolyn Pittius and Camille Di Gennaro. Gaetano is survived by his loving children; Dimitri and his wife Lori, Carmen Bush and her husband Michael,and son Guy all of Middletown, NJ, and Mary Di Gennaro of Deptford, NJ, and Delia Grogan and her husband Charles of West Long Branch, NJ. He is also survived by his cherished siblings Bridgett Cannamella, Frank and Vincent Di Gennaro and devoted grandchildren Dante and Faith Di Gennaro, Kyle Grogan, Frank and Devon Bush, Christina Di Gennaro and her husband John, Guy Jr. and Brody Di Gennaro and two precious great-grandchildren Nick and Elizabeth.
Visitation for Gaetano will be held Thursday, September 12, 2019, from 4-8 pm at Day Funeral Home 361 Maple Place, Keyport, NJ 07735 and again Friday 10 am at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 am at St. Joseph's RCC, Keyport. Entombment will follow at St. Gabriel's Cemetery, Marlboro, NJ.
Please visit www.dayfuneralhome.com for further information.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 11, 2019