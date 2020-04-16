Resources
Gail Ann Dworkin

Gail Ann Dworkin Obituary
Gail Ann Dworkin

Holmdel - Gail Ann Dworkin, 82, of Holmdel, New Jersey, passed away on April 14, 2020.

Gail was born in Worcester, Massachusetts to Charles Cotton and Lea Kaplan on July 22, 1937. She earned a bachelor's degree in elementary education at Worcester State Teachers' College. She met her husband Larry while in college. He was earning his degree at Worcester Polytechnic Institute at the time. She worked as a 4th grade teacher and a tutor. She later left teaching to fully devote her time to raising her children. She enjoyed swimming, walking, reading, laughing, telling jokes, eating healthy food and spending time with her family and friends.

Gail is survived by her husband of 60 years Larry Dworkin, her son Stuart Dworkin and her daughter Shari Dworkin.

The burial will be held at Mount Sinai Cemetery in Morganville, New Jersey on Friday April 17th at 1 PM, but is not open to the general public due to pandemic protocols. A celebration of her life will be announced in the future, to be held after it is safe for those who knew and loved Gail to gather together and fully enjoy the event.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020
