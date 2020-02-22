Services
Posten-McGinley Funeral Home
59 E Lincoln Ave
Atlantic Highlands, NJ 07716
(732) 291-0010
Memorial service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM



Resources
Gail F. White

Gail F. White Obituary
Gail F. White

Gail F. White (nee: Byard) age 74 passed away on February 15, 2020 at Care One after a long battle with lung disease. She was born and raised in West Long Branch. She settled in Leonardo in 1964. She married Wayne White in 1962 and enjoyed 54 years of marriage with him until his passing in 2016.

She is survived by her son Wayne P. White, her grandson Wayne R. White, daughter-in-law Kimberly White and Nieces and Nephews.

In life, she was an avid sun worshiper and cat fancier. She was a self-employed housekeeper for many years. Her hobbies were gardening and taking care of her home.

She was a friend of Bill W.

She was predeceased by her parents Philip and Eleanor Byard also her brother Philip K. Byard.

Friends and family are asked to pay their respects at her memorial service on Tuesday February 25, 2020 at the location indicated below.





5:00 to 8:00 pm.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020
