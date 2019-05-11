|
Gail H. Kellogg
Bay Head - Gail H. Kellogg 72, of Bay Head passed away on May 8, 2019, surrounded by her family.
Born in Cooperstown, NY, she was raised there and in Greene, NY. She lived in Fanwood, NJ before moving to Bay Head in 2005. She was predeceased by her parents, Norman and Evelyn Holcomb and by her sister Barbara Coffinger of Greenwich, NY. Gail was a licensed practical nurse, receiving her training at C. S. Wilson school of nursing in Johnson City, NY. She is survived by her husband of 52 years David Kellogg, her daughters, Katherine (Bill) DiAntonio of Milford, MA, Kimberly (Chris) McAlindin of Fanwood, NJ, sons Adam (Diane) Kellogg of Wyckoff, NJ, Aaron [Gus] (Jenni) Kellogg of Fanwood, NJ, eleven grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Gail was a member of the Bay Head Yacht Club, the Metedeconk chapter of Questers International, and All Saints Church in Bay Head. An avid collector of many things, she was an inspiration to all who knew her. Her warm, outgoing and sparkling personality endeared her to everyone she met. She was a people person who genuinely enjoyed socializing with others.
A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at All Saints Church, 500 Lake Avenue, Bay Head on Friday May 17 at 11 am. The family will greet friends at a reception following the service at the Bay Head Yacht Club.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to All Saints Church or the BHYC Foundation. Colonial Funeral Home, Brick, NJ is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.colonialfuneralgroup.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 11, 2019