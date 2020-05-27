Gail Hall
1973 - 2020
Gail Hall

Howell - Gail Ann Hall, 46, of Howell, passed away on May 25, 2020 in Holmdel, NJ.

She was born on September 7, 1973 to Francis Hall and Carole Priccaciante in Staten Island, NY. Gail worked as a Clerk for Acrisure Insurance in Neptune, NJ for many years. Gail lived in Howell, NJ all of her life.

Gail was a kind, loving and very dependable person. She loved to read and spend time with her family and friends. Gail loved all things Disney. She was also a dog lover and absolutely adored her dog, Max.

Gail is survived by her sister, Sharon Carroll of Matawan, NJ; brother-in-law, Jersey City Police Deputy Chief James J. Carroll, Esq.; nieces, Chelsea and Madison Carroll; aunt Maria Winant; uncle, Robert Winant; and cousins, Ken Winant and Cynthia Shultz.

She was preceded in death by mother, Carole Winant.

A private visitation will be held at Waitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Morganville, NJ.

Online condolences can be given at www.waittfh.com.






Published in Asbury Park Press from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Waitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service
501 Highway 79
Morganville, NJ 07751
(732) 566-5300
