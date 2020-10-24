Gail Louise Hyde



Gail Louise Hyde, née Tilton, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at age 77. Gail was born on July 18, 1943 in Wall Township, New Jersey to John G. and Olive L. Tilton. She graduated from Wall Township High School in 1961, where she was known for her dancing and twirling ability. Gail was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her children, Christopher A. Hyde and Robin G. Shader (Perry); her grandsons, Daniel Hyde, Spencer Shader, and Jake Hyde; her sister Patricia Bandura; her brother John Tilton; and several nieces, nephews, and friends. If desired, friends may make memorial contributions in memory of Gail Hyde to: Popcorn Park Zoo, 1 Humane Way, Forked River, New Jersey, 08731, ATTN: Renee.









