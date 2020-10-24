1/1
Gail Louise Hyde
1943 - 2020
Gail Louise Hyde, née Tilton, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at age 77. Gail was born on July 18, 1943 in Wall Township, New Jersey to John G. and Olive L. Tilton. She graduated from Wall Township High School in 1961, where she was known for her dancing and twirling ability. Gail was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her children, Christopher A. Hyde and Robin G. Shader (Perry); her grandsons, Daniel Hyde, Spencer Shader, and Jake Hyde; her sister Patricia Bandura; her brother John Tilton; and several nieces, nephews, and friends. If desired, friends may make memorial contributions in memory of Gail Hyde to: Popcorn Park Zoo, 1 Humane Way, Forked River, New Jersey, 08731, ATTN: Renee.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Raritan Bay Funeral Service, LLC
241 Bordentown Ave
South Amboy, NJ 08879
732-313-7715
