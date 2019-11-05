|
|
Gail Marie Carlstrom
Atlantic Highlands - Gail Marie Carlstrom, age 75, of Atlantic Highlands, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 2, 2019, after losing her battle to pancreatic cancer. Gail was a beautiful woman who was loved by every single person who crossed her path. Gail was born on July, 23, 1944, in Newark, NJ, and moved to Atlantic Highlands, NJ, when she was 10 years old. She and her husband, Andrew, lived in the same house on South Avenue for 50 years. Gail was a beloved wife and a wonderful, loving, and caring mother. She cleaned houses for many years to help put her children through school. She loved her little blue house on South Ave and took much pride in decorating and caring for it. She devoted her life to being the best wife, mother and grandmother. She would do anything for her children and grandchildren. Her grandchildren meant the world to her, and she loved each and every one of them in her own special way. Gail loved doing things for people, and just wanted everyone to be happy. She had a beautiful smile and a wonderful sense of humor that was noticed by everyone who came in contact with her, even through her entire illness. Gail loved going to restaurants and staying in hotels, she loved shopping, and she adored spending time with family. She loved her sweets, and she loved a good hotdog. She loved storms and watching the rough waves during them, she loved daisies, she loved projects, and she loved to make handmade blankets as gifts. She particularly loved spending time with her grandchildren; they filled her heart with happiness and light. She spent most of her time with her daughter, Patti, who was her cherished best friend.
Gail is survived by her husband of 53 years, Andrew Carlstrom; her daughter Patricia Feola and her husband Marc; her son Robert DeBoer and his wife Kelly; her son Andrew Carlstrom and daughter-in-law Sharon; her son Daniel Carlstrom and his wife, Lisa; and 11 grandchildren, Brendan, Brea and Jack Carlstrom; Lucas Feola; Rachel, Terry and Halle Carlstrom; and Connor, Ian, Zachary and Shannon DeBoer. Gail is also survived by her brother Steven Collins and his wife Nancy, of Maryland, and their daughters, Emily and Grace; and her brother Michael Collins, of California. Gail is predeceased by her grandbaby, Rebecca Feola; her mother Marie (Mickey) Smock and stepfather Jim Smock; her sister Dorothy Minchin; her brother Jack Collins; and her beloved cat, Patches.
Gail would light up a room with her beautiful smile and she will be greatly missed by her family, friends, and everyone who knew her.
Funeral from Posten-McGinley Funeral Home , 59 E Lincoln Ave, Atlantic Highlands on Friday. Chapel service will be conducted at 11 am. Internment will follow at Bayview Cemetery in Leonardo. Friends will be received on Thursday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lustgarten Foundation and/or .
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019