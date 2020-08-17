1/
Gail Posner
Gail Posner

Marlboro - Gail Lasky Posner, 65, of Marlboro NJ, passed away on the morning of August 16th, 2020 after a three year battle with breast cancer.

She was born in Queens, NY to Ruth and Solomon Lasky. She received her master's degree in nutrition from Columbia University in 1978, the same year she married Mark Posner. She worked as a dietician in state psychiatric facilities for 40 years, most recently at Trenton Psychiatric Hospital before retiring in 2019.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Mark, and her father, Solomon. She is survived by her mother, Ruth, her sisters Diane and Malla, her twin daughters Rachel and Leah, and her son-in-law, Chris.

A funeral service will be held graveside on Tuesday August 18th at 11am at Floral Park Cemetery in Monmouth Junction. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Metavivor.org.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
