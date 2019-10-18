|
|
Gail Roach
Brick - Gail P. Roach, 77, of Brick, passed away on October 17, 2019. Born and raised in Jersey City, Gail lived in New Milford before moving to Brick in 1967. Gail was a registered nurse who had a gift for serving others. Her nursing career spanned 40 years where she worked at St. Francis Hospital, Jersey City, Holy Name Hospital, Teaneck, Monmouth Medical Center, Long Branch, Ocean Medical Center, Brick and Toms River Surgery Center. She loved to travel, enjoyed gardening and was a member of the Brick Garden Club. Gail treasured her friendships and had many devoted friends who helped her live life to the fullest.
Gail was predeceased by her husband Patrick J. Roach, her parents Michael and Lillian and her brothers Michael and Robert. She is survived by her son Patrick and his wife Jamie, daughter Jennifer Kelly and her husband Ven, and her son Michael Roach. Also surviving are 4 grandchildren Kyle, Matthew, Jeven and Keedan and many nieces and nephews.
Viewing hours will be held on Sunday, October 20th from 4-8 PM at Weatherhead Young Funeral Home, 885 Mantoloking Road, Brick. A funeral mass will be held on Monday at 10:30 AM at Sacred Heart Church in Bay Head. Cremation will be private.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019