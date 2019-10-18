Services
Weatherhead Young Funeral Home - Brick
885 Mantoloking Road
Brick, NJ 08723
(732) 920-1811
For more information about
Gail Roach
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Weatherhead Young Funeral Home - Brick
885 Mantoloking Road
Brick, NJ
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Bay Head, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gail Roach
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gail Roach


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gail Roach Obituary
Gail Roach

Brick - Gail P. Roach, 77, of Brick, passed away on October 17, 2019. Born and raised in Jersey City, Gail lived in New Milford before moving to Brick in 1967. Gail was a registered nurse who had a gift for serving others. Her nursing career spanned 40 years where she worked at St. Francis Hospital, Jersey City, Holy Name Hospital, Teaneck, Monmouth Medical Center, Long Branch, Ocean Medical Center, Brick and Toms River Surgery Center. She loved to travel, enjoyed gardening and was a member of the Brick Garden Club. Gail treasured her friendships and had many devoted friends who helped her live life to the fullest.

Gail was predeceased by her husband Patrick J. Roach, her parents Michael and Lillian and her brothers Michael and Robert. She is survived by her son Patrick and his wife Jamie, daughter Jennifer Kelly and her husband Ven, and her son Michael Roach. Also surviving are 4 grandchildren Kyle, Matthew, Jeven and Keedan and many nieces and nephews.

Viewing hours will be held on Sunday, October 20th from 4-8 PM at Weatherhead Young Funeral Home, 885 Mantoloking Road, Brick. A funeral mass will be held on Monday at 10:30 AM at Sacred Heart Church in Bay Head. Cremation will be private.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gail's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now