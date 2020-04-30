Gail Shaffer
Ocean Grove - Gail Shaffer, of Ocean Grove, died on April 23, 2020. For a complete obituary or to send condolences, please visit www.oceangrovememorialhome.com. The Ocean Grove Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020.