Gail Shaffer
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gail's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gail Shaffer

Ocean Grove - Gail Shaffer, of Ocean Grove, died on April 23, 2020. For a complete obituary or to send condolences, please visit www.oceangrovememorialhome.com. The Ocean Grove Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Ocean Grove Memorial Home
118 Main Ave
Ocean Grove, NJ 07756
(732) 775-0434
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved