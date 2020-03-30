|
Gale Mary Wayman
Island Heights - Gale Mary Wayman, 79, Island Heights NJ, passed away at home with her family by her side on Thursday, March 26, 2020. She is predeceased by her husband B. Ralph Wayman Jr., MD. and her parents, Alexander and Emily Glendenning. She is survived by her sons, Scott Wayman, Ralph Wayman III, MD. Her daughter-in-law, Georgeanne Wayman and grandchildren, Mary Wayman, Kyan Wayman, Ralph Wayman IV, and Thomas Dooley, as well as many beloved dear friends.
In addition to spending the last 20 years as a resident of Island Heights, Gale was born and raised in Trenton, NJ, and also resided in Yardley, PA. She received her undergraduate degree in English Education from The College of New Jersey and her Master's Degree in International Politics and Security Studies with a focus on Peace Studies from Bradford University in England. She received additional certificates from The Institute for Integrative Nutrition and The Wharton School.
Staying in one place for too long just wasn't in Gale's nature. She'd visited over 50 countries, and had even spent time living in England, Russia and China. In England, she furthered her education and gained a Master's Degree, in Russia, she opened an office for her Medical export company. In China, she taught business classes at the University of Xian. She believed that "The sooner you travel, the sooner you understand." Through her travels, she was able to explore many different cultures while helping others and connecting like-minded communities across the globe.
Gale was extremely active in many social and philanthropic associations, focusing much of her time bolstering women's education. Her dissertation was on how female education in developing countries improves the quality of life for the entire society. She believed that when women are in leadership roles everyone lives better lives, this was her passion. She sat on the boards of Dottie's House, Ocean County College, Big Brothers Big Sisters, and TCNJ. She was heavily involved in Rotary International and honored with several Paul Harris fellowships, and was past President of Mercer County Medical Society. In 2019 Gale was honored as "Humanitarian of the Year" by Ocean County College, an award which genuinely reflected how she celebrated her life through helping others.
Gale often wrote down goals and mantras, one of which was "If you think you're lucky, you are." Those fortunate enough to have known Gale were the fortunate ones; she will be missed by many.
In these times of COVID-19, there will be no public services or flowers, but if you wish to show your appreciation and love, please send donations in her honor to the "Rotary International Foundation for Peace Program."
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020