Garret E. Montgomery
Waretown - Garret E. Montgomery, 76, of Waretown, NJ, passed July 23, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Union City, NJ on February 19, 1943. Garret was the respected owner of a 7-Eleven convenience store in Brick Township for 17 years. After building a beautiful life in Toms River with his wife and having worked for the Prudential Financial Insurance Company of America, he retired in Waretown where he enjoyed plentiful time spent with family, friends and on the golf course.
Garry is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Florence Montgomery; his two loving children, Marisa (husband Steven) Nelson, Dave Montgomery; four cherished grandchildren, Katie (husband Brian) Mueller, Emma, Garret and Carly; his brothers, Ken (wife Lisa) and Scott in addition to many nieces, nephews and grand-nephews.
A Memorial Mass will be offered Friday, July 26, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Mary's Parish in Barnegat NJ. Family to receive visitors starting 10:30 AM. Barnegat Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. (www.BarnegatFH.com)
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Magee Rehabilitation Hospital Fund, 1513 Race Street Philadelphia, PA 19102.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 25, 2019