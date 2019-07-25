Services
Barnegat Funeral Home
841 West Bay Avenue
Barnegat, NJ 08005
(609) 660-8282
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary's Parish
Barnegat, NJ
View Map
Memorial Mass
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Parish
Barnegat, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Garret Montgomery
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Garret E. Montgomery


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Garret E. Montgomery Obituary
Garret E. Montgomery

Waretown - Garret E. Montgomery, 76, of Waretown, NJ, passed July 23, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Union City, NJ on February 19, 1943. Garret was the respected owner of a 7-Eleven convenience store in Brick Township for 17 years. After building a beautiful life in Toms River with his wife and having worked for the Prudential Financial Insurance Company of America, he retired in Waretown where he enjoyed plentiful time spent with family, friends and on the golf course.

Garry is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Florence Montgomery; his two loving children, Marisa (husband Steven) Nelson, Dave Montgomery; four cherished grandchildren, Katie (husband Brian) Mueller, Emma, Garret and Carly; his brothers, Ken (wife Lisa) and Scott in addition to many nieces, nephews and grand-nephews.

A Memorial Mass will be offered Friday, July 26, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Mary's Parish in Barnegat NJ. Family to receive visitors starting 10:30 AM. Barnegat Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. (www.BarnegatFH.com)

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Magee Rehabilitation Hospital Fund, 1513 Race Street Philadelphia, PA 19102.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now