Garrett Paul Kiely, Jr.
Garrett Paul Kiely, Jr., 83, passed away peacefully at home on March 22, 2020. Son of the late Garrett Paul Kiely, Sr. and Claire (Winters) Kiely, he was born in Newark and resided in the Middletown/Red Bank area for more than 50 years. Paul graduated from Seton Hall Prep in 1954 and from Seton Hall University in 1958 with a B.S. in Accounting. After graduating college, he joined his father at Parcel Delivery Service, Inc. in Kearny and continued to serve his country in the U.S. Army Reserves. After a career of more than four decades, Paul retired as President and Owner of PDS. He was well known and respected in the trucking and delivery industry and served for many years as President of the New Jersey Motor Truck Association.
Paul was a passionate golfer and an avid sports fan who closely followed Seton Hall basketball, Yankee baseball, and Giants and Penn State football. He was a voracious reader who usually had three or four books by his side. Proud of his Irish heritage, he provided his family with a detailed family tree dating back to the 18th century.
Paul is survived by his wife Judy Kiely, whom he cherished for 37 years, and his brother and sister in law, David and Janet Kiely of Brick. Brother of the late Francis Kiely, Mary Ann Cotten, and James Kiely, he is survived by his children and their spouses: Dr. Sharon Kiely (Michael DeVita) of Rowayton, CT, Margaret Ann Deverin of Pittsburgh, PA, Garrett P. Kiely, III (Catherine Mahoney) of Western Springs, IL, Cynthia Kiely (David Isaacson) of Freehold, Dorothy Kiely (Robert Esporrin) of New York, NY, Peter Kiely (Tara) of Westfield and his step-daughters and their spouses: Lori DiGennaro (Dimitri) of Middletown and Lynn Bloss (Dave) of Seneca, SC.
To his 19 grandchildren, Paul was a beloved PopPop who, along with Judy, never missed the opportunity to sing them Happy Birthday, record their height on the wall in the kitchen, and delight in hearing about their many accomplishments and adventures. He truly loved and was loved by Elizabeth, Christopher, Adam, Timothy, Annie, Margaux, James, Thomas, Julia, Daniel, Michael, Ashley, Matthew, Olivia, Jack, Liam, Dante, Faith, and Amanda. He will be greatly missed by numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
The family will plan a gathering to share stories and celebrate Paul's life.
Memorial donations in Paul's name can be made to Seton Hall Prep at https://www.shp.org/giving/make-a-gift. Please indicate that your donation is "in honor of Paul Kiely '54".
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020