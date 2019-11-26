|
|
Garrett R. Thompson
Colts Neck - Garrett R Thompson, 99, of Colts Neck, passed away at home on Saturday, November 23, 2019. Born in Marlboro, New Jersey he resided in various places throughout Monmouth County, New Jersey until the family purchased the farm in Colts Neck. He graduated from Red Bank High School and worked with the family on the farm until they sold it. He then became a Rural Letter Carrier for the US Post Office in Colts Neck until his retirement in 1982. He was active in the Colts Neck Reformed Church since 1935 and was a volunteer on the Colts Neck Fire Company #1 since 1943. He also served in the Colts Neck Atlantic Grange #216 and the Pomona, State and National Grange.
Garrett was predeceased by his wife Elizabeth and three sisters, Jeanette Niehaus, Dorothy Matthews and Eleanor Schlechtweg. He is survived by his daughter Elaine Thompson and son-in-law Charles Saulenas; daughter Shirley and son-in-law Stephen Harrison; son David and daughter-in-law Margie Thompson; four grandsons, Stephen and Thomas Saulenas and David and Ryan Thompson; brother William Thompson Jr and sister Elizabeth Possehl; and numerous nieces and nephews, grand and great grand nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to visit on Friday, November 29th, 2019 from 2 to 4 pm and 7 to 9 pm, at Freeman Funeral Home, 47 East Main Street, Freehold. A funeral service will be held at the Colts Neck Reformed Church, Colts Neck on Saturday, November 30th at 10:00 am. Interment to follow at the Atlantic Cemetery, Colts Neck. Everyone is invited to repast at Colts Neck Fire Department # 1 immediately after the burial.
The family has requested that, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Colts Neck Reformed Church or the Colts Neck Fire Department #1. To share photos, leave a condolence, or find directions visit www.freemanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019