Neptune - Garry McAllister, 67 of Neptune, passed away of a sudden illness on Sunday, August 11, 2019, at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune. He was born November 4, 1951, in Neptune to the late Isham McAllister and Margaret McAllister. He enjoyed family, singing and talking about the Lord. Visitation will be 6 pm Tuesday, August 20 until the funeral service at 7 pm at Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch. Interment is private. Condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 19, 2019