Services
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
243 Broadway
Long Branch, NJ 07740
(732) 222-3202
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
6:00 PM
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
243 Broadway
Long Branch, NJ 07740
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
7:00 PM
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
243 Broadway
Long Branch, NJ 07740
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Garry McAllister
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Garry McAllister

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Garry McAllister Obituary
Garry McAllister

Neptune - Garry McAllister, 67 of Neptune, passed away of a sudden illness on Sunday, August 11, 2019, at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune. He was born November 4, 1951, in Neptune to the late Isham McAllister and Margaret McAllister. He enjoyed family, singing and talking about the Lord. Visitation will be 6 pm Tuesday, August 20 until the funeral service at 7 pm at Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch. Interment is private. Condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com

Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Long Branch, NJ is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Garry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now