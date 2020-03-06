Services
Gary A. Czugh Obituary
Gary A. Czugh

Middletown - Gary Arthur Czugh passed away on March 5, 2020. He was 66 years old.

Gary was born in Riverview Hospital, Red Bank on October 30, 1953. He was predeceased by his parents, Arthur and Janet (Wackar) Czugh. Gary grew up in Port Monmouth and graduated from Middletown High School in 1972. Gary took classes at various colleges and universities, including Glassboro State College, Brevard Community College, Coker College and the University of Arizona. He also had become a Certified Massage Therapist. He was a member of the Brain Injury Alliance of New Jersey and was in the 1986 PBS documentary, "The Second Type".

He is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Kathryn and Mark Decaroli, his brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Donna Czugh, five nieces and nephews, nine grand nieces and nephews and many cousins. He was a proud friend of Bill W.

Friends and family may pay their respects on Monday from 4-8 pm at Scott & Kedz Home for Funerals, 153 Church St, Belford. A service will conclude the evening and a private cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Brain Injury Alliance of New Jersey. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.scottkedzfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020
