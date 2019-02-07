|
Gary E. Irons
Jackson - Gary E. Irons, 64, of Jackson passed away on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at home. He was born in Neptune and was a lifelong resident of Jackson. Gary worked for Tri-County Lumber in Pleasantville as a forklift operator for 28 years. He had a passion for cars and loved attending car shows.
Gary was predeceased by his father, Ernest Irons, Jr. in 1972; mother, Vivian Lane in 2012; and brother, Dennis Irons in 2016. He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Carol Ann Irons of Jackson; daughter, Kathy Spangler of Ohio; son, Gene Anthony Kinder of Ohio; step son, James Applegate of Jackson; sisters, Vivian Vega of Lakewood, Deborah Ullmer and her husband, Alan of Jackson, and Kathleen Irons of Cape Coral, FL; special nephew, Dennis Irons Jr. of Cape Coral, FL; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family.
A visitation will be held at the Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home, 100 Elton-Adelphia Road (Route 524), Freehold Township on Saturday, February 9, 2019 from 1:00 to 5:00 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his 11:00 AM funeral service on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Adelphia Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gary's name to , 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607. For information, directions, or condolence messages to the family, visit www.claytonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 7, 2019