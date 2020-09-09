Gary Eugene Lloyd



New Port Richey, FL - Lloyd, Gary Eugene 76, born September 23, 1943 in Wilkes-Barre PA to George and Betty Lloyd, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020.



He moved to Wall Township, NJ and graduated from Wall Township High School in 1962. He was a military veteran proudly serving in the USMC for 4 1/2 years earning the rank of Sargeant. Gary was a Detective for the Wall Township Police Department for five years. Upon moving to Florida in 1973, he joined the New Port Richey Police Department retiring as Detective Sargeant in 1992. Gary earned his Associates Degree in Criminal Justice from Pasco Hernando Community College during that time. After retirement, he joined Scott Paint of Holiday for nineteen years and retired as an Assistant Manager.



Gary was predeceased by his parents, brother Robin and sister Lois. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Gertrude Eugenia, beloved daughters Trudy Ann and Patricia Eugenia, sisters Janice and Karen, brothers Brian and Ronald, brother-in-law and best friend Gary, niece Christine, nephew Chad, five beautiful grandchildren Heather, Patrick, Daniel, Hannah, Sean and many cousins, nieces and nephews.









