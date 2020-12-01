Gary J. Grabowski
Brick - Gary Grabowski, 70, died on November 25, 2020 in his home unexpectedly from heart failure.
Gary was born the youngest of four children to proud Polish immigrants, Rudolph and Evelyn Grabowski on December 29, 1949 and spent his childhood and early adulthood in Bloomfield, NJ.
After graduating in 1971 from William Patterson University in Montclair with a bachelor's degree in mathematics, he worked for Prudential Insurance and taught at the college. That year, he also enlisted in the US Army where he proudly served for six years as an Army Reservist.
Thanks to great friends and a blind date, he met and fell in love with Regina McConnon. They married in 1980 and Gary became a new dad to Regina's daughter, Danielle. The family of three quickly expanded with Gary and Regina having three more children (affectionally known as the "bee-bops"), Joseph, Corinne, and Lauren, between 1981 and 1985. Gary had strong family values and he always put his family first. He wore many hats through the years like softball, tennis, basketball coach, the family dive instructor, math tutor and of course the chef who would pretend to speak Chinese when he used the Wok! He always created an adventure out of the most routine of days. A backyard transformed as a kid's paradise, with a jumbo sandbox, a huge see saw, treehouse, endless raspberry bushes, and the infamous zip line over the pool that many have enjoyed. He enjoyed the outdoor adventures (ice skating, white water rafting, crabbing, six flags and more) but it was his signature laugh at the unexpected thrill or joke that always brought a contagious smile to your face.
In 1983, he took over without any previous experience as a butcher, Herbertsville Meat Market. This became a part of their family dynamic where Regina and he created amazing meals together for their customers, even the kids helped. He sold the business 10 years later and took his new-found skills to work for Price Club, now known as Costco. For the next 26 years, Gary continued his legacy of amazing customer service and helping others. Even though he never made it to his retirement day, he continued to enjoy his work, but he especially enjoyed the great friendships he has made throughout the years with his co-workers (shout out to The Brick Meat Department) and the customers that followed him.
Gary was predeceased by his mother and father, Evelyn and Rudolph, his brother Brian and sister Joyce. His family is convinced there is rejoicing in Heaven and perhaps even a polka or jitterbug as he was always the first one out and the last one back from the dance floor at every celebration.
He is survived by his wife Regina, his four children Danielle, Joseph, Corinne and Lauren, his five grandchildren Robert, Canon, Alyssa, Kai and Charlie, his brother Bruce and many fur-grand babies to whom he lovingly fed the best scraps dogs could imagine!
Gary cared for so many and unknowingly taught us that with love, great things can be accomplished. Regina and his children hope that you continue to celebrate Gary's life through sharing stories, pictures, and testimonials of how he impacted you and pay it forward. Due to the current environment for having public events, a virtual celebration of Gary's life will be held on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 11:00am EST. Please Visit Gary Grabowski's Online Memorial & Obituary at https://www.mykeeper.com/profile/GaryGrabowski/
for more information, to RSVP for the event and to share your thoughts, prayers, pictures and videos in advance. Silverton Memorial Funeral Home 2482 Church Rd., Toms River, NJ is in charge of the arrangements. www.silvertonmemorial.com
