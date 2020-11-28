Gary J. Papa



Jackson - Gary J. Papa, 84, of Jackson passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at home. Gary worked in the shipping department of Aqualon-Hercules / Valvoline, Parlin, NJ before retiring. Born in Ridgway, PA, he was raised in Johnsonburg, PA and resided in Linden, South Amboy, and Howell before moving to Jackson 8 years ago. Gary enjoyed playing piano and guitar and was an avid Yankees fan. Gary was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and never forgot about his dog, Sebastian. Gary was predeceased by his brother James Papa. Gary is survived by his wife Suzanne of 61 years, 2 daughters Dawn Dorko and her husband, Alex of Jackson, Lisa Kozyra and her husband, Michael of Toms River, his former son-in-law, Mark Cannon of Lakewood, his brother Dominic, his sister Camille Hale, 8 grandchildren Sean Belus, Alexander & Amanda Grace Dorko, Amber, Ryan, Braden & Sarah Cannon, Caylyne Kozyra, 2 great-grandchildren Rudy & Victor. Services are private. Arrangements by DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, Lakehurst.









