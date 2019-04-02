Resources
Gary James Wengrowski Obituary
Brick - Gary James Wengrowski, 59, passed away of COPD in Brick, NJ, March 28, 2019. He was the son of Dolores M. Wengrowski (deceased), Manchester, NJ and Edward L. Wengrowski (deceased), Manchester, NJ and Tucson, AZ. He is survived by siblings, Patricia Donnelly (John Roldán), Tucson, AZ; Barbara Lang (Thomas, deceased), Port Republic, NJ and Cottonwood Heights, UT; Edward W. Wengrowski (Maureen Early), Toms River, NJ; and Kevin Wengrowski (Heidi), East Stroudsburg, PA; plus long-time friends who considered him family. He was innovative, fun-loving, kind and generous, with multiple talents and skills. He was a real McGiver! Gary loved the sea, The Dead, The Yankees, live music with friends, gardening, cooking, reading Sci-Fi, and Jersey Shore living. Please honor Gary's life by living peacefully, joyfully, judgement-free, willing to assist those in need.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 2 to Apr. 7, 2019
