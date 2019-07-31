|
Gary L. O'Leary
Wall - Gary L. O'Leary, 58, of Wall Township and formerly of the Vailsburg section of Newark died on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.
Gary was a 1978 graduate of Wall High School, and a proud veteran who served as a Corporal in the Marines, 1st Recon Marine Division, before being honorably discharged in 1981. His special forces deployment challenged him to excel as a paratrooper, scuba diver, in mountain warfare and finally brother to all Marines.
Gary was a career Operating Engineers Local 68 union worker whose sites included Newark Airport, Anheuser Busch and he retired from the Chief Engineer position at AT&T Data Center in Piscataway.
He was predeceased by loving father John "Jack" O'Leary and his brother, Daniel O'Leary. He is survived by his wife Lorraine (Gargiulo) O'Leary and he was the beloved father of Jack and Jenni. He is also survived by his mother Patricia O'Leary of Cape Coral, Florida, sister Patricia Pindar and husband Michael Pindar of Wall, nephew Michael Pindar, brother Kevin O'Leary and wife Laura of Oakland and nieces Danielle and Jessica O'Leary, niece Sarah Gentile and nephew Justin O'Leary. He will be dearly missed by the extended Gargiulo family as well.
Visitation will take place at O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy. 35, Wall, on Thursday, August 1, 2019, from 2-8 PM. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Denis Church, Manasquan, on Friday, August 2, 2019, at 10 AM, followed by burial with military honors at Atlantic View Cemetery, Manasquan. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lakeland Marine Care Fund, PO Box 8, Pompton Lakes, NJ 07442, or via www.lakelandmarinecarefund.org. Condolences may be sent via www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 31, 2019