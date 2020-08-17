Gary M. Kaplan
Ocean - Gary M. Kaplan, 78 of Ocean died on Sunday, August 16.
He was born in1942 and was raised in Newark. Gary proudly graduated from Weequahic High School and went on to attend Monmouth University, where he received his bachelor's degree.
While attending college, he worked for Electronic Associates Incorporated (EAI) and later worked at Auto Dynamics before finding his true passion, being a financial advisor for Merrill Lynch. Gary retired from Wells Fargo after many years.
He enjoyed being around people, especially happy people. Gary was always upbeat, and his optimism would cheer up those around him. Gary has been described by many as "genuinely, the nicest guy you'll ever meet."
He served as president of the Men's Club at Temple Beth Torah and was proudly a board member of Breakwater Beach Club. In the winters, Gary and his wife loved spending time in Florida. In addition to playing poker and gin rummy, Gary was a talented woodworking craftsman. He enjoyed building things and always encouraged friends and family to ask for his help with repairs. He took great pleasure in spending time with his grandchildren.
He is predeceased by his parents, Esther and David Kaplan, and his brother Sheldon.
Surviving is his wife of 53 years, Sheryl Kaplan, their three sons: Philip and his wife Jolie Kaplan of Highland Park, IL; David and his wife Tammy Kaplan of Robbinsville; and Andrew and his partner James of South Amboy; and four loving grandchildren Shoshana, Joshua, Brody, and Hailey.
A graveside service will be held for the immediate family on Wednesday, August 19 at 1:00pm at Agudath Achim Cemetery, 998 Wakefield Rd, Neptune City, NJ 07753.
Please consider making a donation in Gary's name to Congregation Torat El, 301 Monmouth Rd, Oakhurst, NJ 07755.
To share a favorite memory, or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.wbhfh.com
.