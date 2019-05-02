|
|
Gary M. Shapiro
Manchester - Gary M. Shapiro, 67, of Manchester, NJ, passed away on Monday April 29, 2019, at home with his wife and daughters by his side. Born in Brooklyn, NY, Gary lived in Jackson for over 35 years before moving to Manchester a year ago. He worked in the fields of construction and healthcare management for many years, and was very meticulous and proud of his work. Gary was a passionate man, about music, sports, politics, traveling and learning. He played the piano and keyboard, and was a member of many bands, including Surgin', who was signed by Capitol Records. He enjoyed watching all sports, but was a true fan of the Yankees and the Rangers. Gary and Debbie took their girls on yearly vacation trips as they were growing up. Gary and his wife then traveled more abroad later in life, to London, Spain and Paris, with Paris being a favorite. Gary was always interested in learning. Through reading, particularly Physics books, or even just as recently auditing college courses. Gary was a husband, father, son, brother, friend and bandmate, who will be greatly missed but forever remembered.
Gary was predeceased by his parents Montague and Dorothy (nee Capuano) Shapiro and his brother Greg Shapiro. He is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 37 years, Deborah Shapiro, his two cherished daughters, Kristen Lamm and her husband Michael and Marissa Shapiro and her fiancée Brett Waszkelewicz, his brother Brian Shapiro, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to the visitation on Friday May 3, 2019, at the Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 3010 Ridgeway Road, Manchester, NJ 08759. A service will take place on Saturday May 4, 2019, at 10 am at the funeral home with Interment to follow at Saint Mary of the Lake Cemetery, Lakewood, NJ 08701. Please visit www.andersoncampbellmanchester.com to post a tribute.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 2, 2019