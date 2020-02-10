|
|
Gary Null Swayze
Seaside Heights, NJ - Gary Null Swayze, 62 of Seaside Heights, NJ passed away from earth to everlasting life on Saturday February 8, 2020 at his home. Gary is now in heaven with his wife Denise Cappa Swayze. Gary was born and raised in Seaside Heights, NJ where he worked in the family owned business for many years. He loved the beach, boating and fishing. Gary will be deeply missed and never forgotten. His personality was "larger than life." Gary will be missed by his loyal dog Jax.
Gary is predeceased by his loving parents Earl "Duke" and Elaine Swayze; his loving wife Denise Swayze and his brother Donnie Swayze.
Surviving are his brothers Earl "Dutch" Swayze of Lavallette, NJ and Glenn Swayze of South Carolina; many nieces and nephews and extended family, relatives and friends especially Bob Geddress and Rob Lysak.
Family will receive friends for a Memorial Gathering on Monday February 17, 2020 from 5-7pm with a 6pm Service at the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals 809 Central Ave. Seaside Park, NJ. Committal will be private. In lieu of flowers donations in Gary's name can be made to Deborah Heart and Lung Center in Browns Mills, NJ www.demanddeborah.org. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020