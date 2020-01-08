|
Gary Savoth
Long Branch - Gary Savoth, 64 of Long Branch, passed away peacefully surrounded by love Tuesday, January 7th at Monmouth Medical Center.
Gary was born in Neptune and grew up in Allenhurst where he had a childhood filled with family, friends, and fun. He then lived in Long Branch for many years. Never far from the beach, Gary spent every summer at White Sands Beach Club, that was a gift to all who were lucky enough to spend the summer there.
Gary graduated from Moravian College, Bethlehem, PA starting out his career in accounting, but it was teaching and coaching that were Gary's true passions. So he left behind the balance sheets and became Raritan High School's much beloved coach and math teacher. He was adored by his students and fellow teachers alike, and retired 4 years ago.
Gary loved his camping trips and fishing on his boat. He enjoyed sports whether it was coaching, playing soccer, or being a passionate New York Yankees fan.
Gary proudest accomplishment was his beloved daughter Rebecca and his greatest joy was being with his three grandsons Kai, River, and Hunt and his dogs, Harpo and Holly.
Surviving Gary is his daughter & son-in-law Rebecca & Raymond Pastore, Wilmington, NC; his brother & sister-in-law Paul & Wendy Savoth, Ocean; his sister & brother-in-law Diane & Tom Curran, Middlebury, VT and his grandsons Kai, River & Hunt.
Visitation Friday, January 10th 5:00 - 8:00 pm at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch. Funeral service Saturday, January 11th 10am at St. James Episcopal Church, 605 4th Avenue, Bradley Beach. To share a favorite memory or messages of condolence, please visit Gary's book of tributes at www.woolleyboglioli.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020