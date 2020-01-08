Services
Woolley - Boglioli Funeral Home
10 Morrell St
Long Branch, NJ 07740
(732) 229-0122
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Savoth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Savoth

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary Savoth Obituary
Gary Savoth

Long Branch - Gary Savoth, 64 of Long Branch, passed away peacefully surrounded by love Tuesday, January 7th at Monmouth Medical Center.

Gary was born in Neptune and grew up in Allenhurst where he had a childhood filled with family, friends, and fun. He then lived in Long Branch for many years. Never far from the beach, Gary spent every summer at White Sands Beach Club, that was a gift to all who were lucky enough to spend the summer there.

Gary graduated from Moravian College, Bethlehem, PA starting out his career in accounting, but it was teaching and coaching that were Gary's true passions. So he left behind the balance sheets and became Raritan High School's much beloved coach and math teacher. He was adored by his students and fellow teachers alike, and retired 4 years ago.

Gary loved his camping trips and fishing on his boat. He enjoyed sports whether it was coaching, playing soccer, or being a passionate New York Yankees fan.

Gary proudest accomplishment was his beloved daughter Rebecca and his greatest joy was being with his three grandsons Kai, River, and Hunt and his dogs, Harpo and Holly.

Surviving Gary is his daughter & son-in-law Rebecca & Raymond Pastore, Wilmington, NC; his brother & sister-in-law Paul & Wendy Savoth, Ocean; his sister & brother-in-law Diane & Tom Curran, Middlebury, VT and his grandsons Kai, River & Hunt.

Visitation Friday, January 10th 5:00 - 8:00 pm at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch. Funeral service Saturday, January 11th 10am at St. James Episcopal Church, 605 4th Avenue, Bradley Beach. To share a favorite memory or messages of condolence, please visit Gary's book of tributes at www.woolleyboglioli.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Woolley - Boglioli Funeral Home
Download Now